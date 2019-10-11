Lisa Frank hotel room is a 90s kids’ dream

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CNN) – If you grew up in the 90s, get ready to squeal with nostalgic delight…

Iconic 80’s and 90’s designer Lisa Frank teamed up with hotels.com to create a dream suite.

It’s full of the designs the brand is famous for; rainbows, unicorns, hearts and neon dolphins with huge smiles.

It will also include all the scrunchies, gel pens and trapper-keepers you could want.

The penthouse suite is in a downtown Los Angeles hotel.

You can rent the suite for $199 a night, and it’s only available for a limited time.