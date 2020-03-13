Lipscomb University moving classes online temporarily, suspending all international travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More universities across the United States and Middle Tennessee are closing their campuses due to COVID-19 concerns. Lipscomb University has created a task force and is continuing to monitor the outbreak.

Spring break started on Friday and is now extended to two weeks. On March 30th, classes will transition to online, but university officials say it won’t be for the rest of the semester for now.

“It’s a difficult situation all the way around, clearly these students love being on campus,” said Kim Chaudoin, a university spokesperson. “But, the safety and well being of our students is a top priority.”

Cleaning protocols have been modified. Hand sanitizer is available across campus and staff is more focused on disinfecting all university facilities regularly.

All international travel has been suspended. A group studying abroad in Florence, Italy were relocated to Vienna, Austria a few weeks back. They will return home Friday evening. Another group in Costa Rica will return this weekend.

University offices will remain open, even during spring break.

The university says they are aware of what schools nearby have decided to do, but they are taking it one day at a time and hope to have students back in classrooms before the end of the semester.

You can follow updates from the university regarding COVID-19 here.