Lindsay Lohan (L) and Dina Lohan attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City.

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Dina Lohan, actor Lindsay Lohan’s mother, was sentenced Friday to 18 days in jail after pleading guilty to drunk driving charges from a 2020 crash on Long Island, according to the Nassau County district attorney’s office.

Lohan, 59, was also sentenced to five years probation and a “Stop DWI” program while behind bars, and then a probation DWI program once released, officials said.

She will also have her license revoked for 18 months, the DA’s office said.

Additionally, Lohan will have to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle for the length of her probation, according to authorities.

The celebrity mom pleaded guilty in September to charges including driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lohan was driving with a suspended license in January 2020 when she rear-ended another car near Merrick Mall, Nassau County prosecutors said at the time.

The driver struck called police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t remain at the scene, officials said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s set of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.

Lohan starred in the reality TV show “Living Lohan,” which appeared on E! between May and July of 2008.

This wasn’t Lohan’s first run in with the law.

She was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.