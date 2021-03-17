Lincoln County deputy shoots Alabama suspect in multi-state chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Alabama crime suspect is out of the hospital after being shot in the leg by a Lincoln County deputy following a high-speed chase in two states.

According to the TBI, 21-year-old Jaylen Edward Jordan pulled a gun on that deputy, who fired at least one time, striking the 21-year-old suspect.

According to Huntsville, Alabama crime victim, Jhonatan Garcia-Lopez, it all began around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday as he was getting off from work.

“The back door is open, that freaked me out, I’m like what is going on,” Garcia-Lopez said.

The 30-year-old says he got an alert that someone had broken into his home. The husband and soon-to-be father tells News 2 he checked pictures and video and that’s when he saw an intruder, armed with a handgun, in his driveway and around his carport. Other video shows the suspect inside Garcia-Lopez’s home carrying away a drone and laptop.

That intruder has since been identified as Jordan.

The 30-year-old victim tells News 2 his wife is 6 months pregnant with their first child and his first concern is for her safety.

“If he would’ve broken in and my wife’s here with a gun, I mean who knows what would’ve happened.”

Thankfully, Garcia-Lopez’s wife was not home. A co-worker drove Garcia-Lopez home.

Garcia-Lopez says he went inside to get his gun. That’s when he noticed his 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck was gone.

He tells News 2 his co-worker saw the truck at a nearby intersection and mistakenly thought it was Garcia-Lopez driving around looking for the bad guy.

According to Garcia-Lopez, Jordan stole an Apple Watch, allowing the homeowner to use GPS to tell police exactly where his stolen truck is headed.

“Pretty much had all Athens police chasing him through Athens,” the victim said.

While relaying information to law officers, Garcia-Lopez and his brother-in-law tracked the stolen pickup truck to a nearby home. The victim said he arrived before the police did and he parked a distance away from the home. Garcia-Lopez said he was concerned about the armed gunman and he tells News 2 he has repeatedly told officers that Jordan was armed and they should use care when approaching him.

“I did have my gun, but I was not going to approach him. I was going to let the cops approach him,” Garcia-Lopez adds.

News 2 has obtained Limestone County Deputy dash camera footage from the pursuit. The video on I-65 North shows the stolen GMC pickup truck driving wildly, into the median, and then across the front of the officer’s cruiser at a high speed.

According to multiple sources, Jordan drives wildly up I-65 through Giles, Maury, and Marshall counties. The 21-year-old reportedly smashed into multiple THP cruisers that attempt to box him in.

According to the TBI, Jordan abandoned the now thrashed pickup truck and steals a side-by-side UTV in Marshall County.

After another pursuit with more deputies, Jordan flipped the UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville and ran behind a home.

According to the TBI, when the 21-year-old pulled his weapon, a Lincoln County deputy fired his weapon, and struck Jordan. A source close to the investigation tells News 2 Jordan was struck in the leg and sustained an injury that was not life threatening.

After being secured, the 21-year-old was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“He has the gun. I seen it on the camera. I was telling them, I said be prepared. He is armed,” Garcia-Lopez said.

As of Wednesday, Vanderbilt officials indicated Jordan was discharged. It is unclear what jail in Middle Tennessee will ultimately house the suspect. It is also unclear what charges Jordan will face.

According to the TBI, no citizens or law officers were injured in this wild melee.