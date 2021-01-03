Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccination event draws major turnout

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Health Department hosted its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination day this weekend for current qualifying groups. One family, in particular, at the event had a story to share.

Hundreds of cars lined the roads in Fayetteville, Tennessee Saturday morning, waiting to receive the Moderna vaccine. People ages 75 and older were offered the chance to receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

Less than 30 minutes into the event’s start time, officials were forced to cap the line…which ended more than a mile from the health department.

“Its been amazing to see this and groundbreaking. What a time to be in public health,” Lincoln County Department of Health Public Information Officer Samantha Jennings said.

100-year-old Inez Daniel came to get vaccinated with her family, many of whom also fit into the categories of those approved. When Daniel got the vaccine she said it was even easier than she expected.

Four of five generations of women getting vaccinated together. Daniel’s daughter fell into the age category, Daniel’s great granddaughter and great great granddaughter are healthcare workers.

“When it came up that they were starting to give it to healthcare workers as well as 75 and older, we knew it was an opportunity of something we’d never be able to do again,” great granddaughter April Smith said.

They decided to get vaccinated together to encourage others.

When you see and you know and you’re aware because of age, experience or education, you can make that call and having 5 generations step forward in unison, in agreement, I think is fabulous,” daughter Nany Kimbrough said.

A family affair, and their shot at helping to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.