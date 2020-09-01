Limited audience to return to Ryman Auditorium for livestream concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The historic Ryman Auditorium will add a limited, in-person audience for its livestream concert series beginning Friday, the venue said.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Ryman said it will allow 125 ticketed guests into Scotty McCreery’s performance, which is approximately five-percent capacity. The venue said there will be physically-distanced seating, allowing groups of two to six people to sit together.

Just learned that @theryman has been authorized to sell 125 in-person, socially-distanced seats for my show this Friday, Sept. 4. How awesome is that! I can't wait to see your masked faces. Tix on sale now for in-person or livestream at https://t.co/H8QmHAapFR. #LiveAtTheRyman pic.twitter.com/W0aWq4LtSe — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) September 1, 2020

All guests, Ryman operations and production staff will be required to wear masks, the statement added. There will also be no food or beverage service, but complimentary bottled water will be provided.

Staff members will have their temperatures checked and there will be enhanced cleaning practices, according to the Ryman.

In-venue tickets for McCreery’s show, which begin at $89, went on sale Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Ryman.com. Livestream ticket prices begin at $10 with VIP upgrades available.

“Live at the Ryman” will continue with Brett Young on Sept. 11 and Old Crow Medicine Show on Sept. 18.