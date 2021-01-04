‘Like a calmness among chaos’: 5 siblings play violins on Broadway to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Nashville’s famous Broadway street you can find loud, country music playing at all times of day.

Most musicians on Broadway are trying to make it big. But Parker, Avery, Lily, Londyn, and Pax Gadd are playing to make a difference.

Their dad, Joe Gadd, says about four years ago the kids, ages 5 to 14, decided to play on Broadway’s street corners during the holidays.

“You’ve got drummers and all of the honkytonk bars. So to have come and done this and hear these violins making this sweet melody music, it’s almost like a calmness among just chaos and havoc,” said Gadd.

They decided to turn the showcase into a charitable fundraiser. So they opened up a violin case and began asking for donations for the local Ronald McDonald House.

“What Ronald McDonald house does is be able to keep families together even when kids need to be hospitalized or taken care of. So it’s just really nice to be able to help other families when a lot of people cant’,” Parker Gadd said.

“We were just blown away by the generosity of people as they walked by, heard the music, and without hesitation donated. I think the first year we came down and did it they raised about over 400 dollars in about three hours.”

A family affair to help other families. Something we can all be inspired by heading into 2021.

“I love to create music and it’s even better when I can do it with my family,” Parker Gadd said.

“I know it brings people joy to hear music,” Avery Gadd said.

This year the quintet raised just under $450 dollars for The Ronald McDonald House.