Lightning strike kills two horses and a mule at Wildwood Stables

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lightning strike killed two horses and a mule used by the Standing Tall Life Skills program on Sunday at Wildwood Stables in Crossville.

Michelle Cannon, President of Standing Tall Life Skills and Co-Owner of Wildwood Stables, says that these two horses and the mule, Tator, played a big role in their program.

“It’s a really big blow to the program. Tator was donated to us just a few months ago, and he has just become the highlight of the barn. He was so delightful,” said Cannon.

Standing Tall Life Skills helps children and adults develop life skills with the help of a few equine friends.

“It’s a wonderful program, we offer it to kids ages seven to 18. And then we also have programs for adults and even veterans,” said Cannon.

According to Cannon, Standing Tall was attempting to add to their herd, and this event set them back.

“If you have horses that are kid-friendly, we would certainly love to talk to you about them for our program. That is probably the biggest need we have right now.”

Some members of the community have already stepped up.

“You know, the good Lord works in mysterious ways. We had a phone call this morning, and someone offered us their horse.”

Volunteering is another way the community can help. More information is available on their website.