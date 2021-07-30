Lifest Music Festival kicks off

BON AQUA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, Life Promotions will host Lifest Music Festival in Middle Tennessee to “party with a purpose.”

The family-friendly Christian Music Festival will run Thursday through Sunday at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua.

“My brother and I are here from Minnesota, and we’ve come a long way. But when we gather together with other brothers and sisters in Christ we’re family,” attendee Dean Swenson said. “I love it when we get to see other artists, the Christian Music artists that are traveling in from a lot of places to here. But many people have spoken into my life through their music and message through the music. And so, they’re an inspiration to me, and I know that they are an inspiration to a lot of people around the world.”

The three-day festival will include artists like Michael W. Smith, Matthew West, Jamie Kimmett, Sidewalk Prophets, and Mandisa.

“The most exciting part about the festival for me is the fact that I’ve run a couple of concerts here in the past with Johnny Cash’s family members. And so, now to come here and see a huge festival on the property is pretty amazing,” attendee Bill Zufelt said. “It’s almost a spiritual experience, you know, being on his farm. I grew up, my Dad listened to Johhny Cash, so I remember hearing Johnny Cash as a kid. So, fast forward, now to be here at his actual farm is unbelievable.”

Life Promotions is a nonprofit organization focused on instilling hope in young people. The organization also hosts Lifest Oshkosh, one of the nation’s largest Christian music festivals.

“This is actually a Christmas gift. I like to make vacation my Christmas gift, and this is where I chose to go this year,” Lifest attendee Jerrod Olson said. “My son, Ryan, just chose to become a music teacher. He’s going to be a senior in high school this year. So, he’s already signed up to become a music education teacher. So, he’s very into Christian music, as well. He knows all these artists. He knows all this music.”