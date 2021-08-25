‘Life has to go on’: Son remembers mother who lost her life saving others during Waverly storm

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – From the deadly storm that hit Humphreys County, incredible stories have emerged showing those who have risked their lives to help others.

One of them involves a 59-year-old woman, better known as “Brookside Mom.”

“I’m just trying to stay strong; that’s what she would want,” said William Luten as he tried to fight back tears

In the heart of Waverly, where damage is around every corner, a chair sits as a symbol of the woman who once lived in the house behind it.

Born and raised in the same community, Mary Luten was given the nickname ‘”Brookside Mom” for her dedication to those around her. When the deadly storm hit her hometown, she did what she knows how to do best, help. Going door to door with a friend, Mary Luten alerted others about the rising water, urging her neighbors to leave and find shelter. Sadly, there wasn’t enough time to save herself.

“I can’t really get mad at her, but I can, because she and her friend Lisa were just knocking on doors, just telling people to get out of the apartments,” her son said.

Luten says although his mother was 59 years old, you wouldn’t know it. She was described as being full of life, loved to dance, and a spreader of joy. She inspired her son to pursue a career in hair.

“Saving someone, putting others before themselves, it’s just that’s how my mom is and always was. It’s just unreal,” said Luten. “Life has to go on, sadly. Life has to go on.”

Community members have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, August 26 at Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Funeral Services for Miss Luten will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 26, in the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Hayes officiating.