LGBTQ students defend Pride float at Williamson County homecoming parade

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Williamson County community attended the school board meeting Monday night to show support for LGBTQ students after a Pride float was featured in a Homecoming parade for Independence High School.

The group Moms for Liberty Williamson County took issue with Pride club students for their float at the parade last week.

They claim students were handing out bi-week flyers and two girls kissed on the float in front of children.

Members of the Pride club said school is the only place some students feel supported.

“Support groups are fantastic. That is great. Making out and French kissing on a float in front of our little children from kindergarten to sixth grade, eighth grade? Uncalled for. Passing out propaganda about bisexuality? Uncalled for. This is not an indoctrination center. Schools are an education center,” said Ryan Russell.

“To have a community at school for our people is very important and I hope that we can keep this here because I have many friends who fear for their safety and this is the one place we are safe,” explained Mia Elias, who was on the float.

The Williamson County superintendent said at the meeting the goal is to make sure all students feel safe and it’s clear administrators have work to do.