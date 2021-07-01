Lewisburg Police seeking suspects who shot fireworks at officer

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lewisburg Police need your help in identifying a group of people accused of shooting fireworks at a police officer.

According to Lewisburg Police Department, officers received numerous calls of people shooting fireworks at vehicles and other people. On Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a fireworks violation in the area of 2nd Avenue North.

After exiting his patrol car, the officer was targeted by a group of people that began shooting fireworks at him, forcing him to take cover in his patrol car.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (931) 359-4044.