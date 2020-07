The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 76-year-old Barry Zaremsky, last seen Monday Morning.

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 76-year-old man last seen Monday morning.

Deputies say Barry Jerome Zaremsky was last seen near his home off of Haist Road, in the Upper Trace Creek Road area.

Anyone with information on Zaremsky is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 931-796-5096.