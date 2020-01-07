Lewis County quarantined for Emerald ash borer

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another Tennessee county has been quarantined for Emerald ash borer, known as EAB, after detection of the forest-devastating insect.

Lewis County now joins 62 other counties under a state and federal EAB quarantine. The quarantine restricts the movement of firewood, ash nursery stock, ash timber, and other material that can spread EAB.

The tree-killing beetle was recently found in Lewis County through the United States Department of Agriculture’s EAB detection program.

TDA’s Division of Forestry estimates that 5 million urban ash trees in Tennessee worth a total of $2 billion are potentially at risk from EAB. There are an estimated 261 million ash trees on Tennessee timberland, with an estimated value of $9 billion.