Lewis County authorities search for missing senior with dementia

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lewis County authorities are searching for a missing senior citizen with dementia, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 76-year-old Dean Elvis Berube is missing. Berube’s vehicle was found on Springer Road near Jenny Smith Road.

Authorities said they believe he left his vehicle and walked toward Roger Carroll Road and Little Swan Creek area.

They said he was wearing jeans, black boots and either a white or red shirt at the time.

If you have more information, call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 931-796-5096.

