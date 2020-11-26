Lewis Country Store owner adds $5,000 to reward to find killer of two dogs in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of the Lewis Country Store is adding money to the reward for information leading to the killer of two dogs in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found two dogs shot to death Monday night.

Rocky and Willow were reported missing earlier in November from their owner Amanda Justice. She said the two had disappeared from the Neptune community, northwest of Ashland City on Nov. 14.

Cheatham County Animal Control said the dogs were located Monday night near the Chapmansboro area. They had been fatally shot and placed back-to-back, covered in Holly branches that were decorated with Christmas lights.

Brad Lewis, the owner of the Lewis Country Store said he’s added $5,000 to the reward being offered for information leading to the killer. Animal Control officials told news 2 there is another $2,000 being offered from individuals. The reward sits at $7,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341 or Cheatham County Animal Control at 615-792-3647.