Candidates announced for Leukemia and Lymphoma Societies 2020 Students Of The Year Campaign

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Tennessee Chapter has announced the nine candidates who signed up for Students of the Year.

It’s a seven-week fundraising competition that LLS deploys to advance breakthrough treatments and to support the more than 1.3 million blood cancer patients in the U.S.

The candidate team that raises the most money at the end of the competition earns the title of Student(s) of the Year, as well as a college scholarship.

Students of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program for exemplary high school students. Students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from a blood cancer.