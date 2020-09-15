Leipers Fork Christmas Parade canceled

LEIPERS FORK, Tenn. (WKRN) — Leipers Fork Christmas Parade officials announced Monday the 2020 parade has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite some restrictions being lifted in Williamson County, organizers said it would be irresponsible to still have the parade and it would bring unwelcome risk to those in the community.

“Over the years the parade has become a favorite annual tradition resulting in very large crowds,” organizers posted to Facebook. “With the threat of COVID-19 and flu season, it is in the best interest of our community, parade participants, our vendors, and those who attend every year for the parade to be canceled.”

Officials plan to resume the event in 2021.

