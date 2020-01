WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– If you’re looking for a creative outlet that will help you ‘Lego’ of some of that extra energy, look no further.

The Brick-Universe Lego Convention starts Saturday.

There will be more than 45,000 square feet of hands-on Lego activities this weekend.

Those include building zones, professional Lego artists, and Lego displays.

It’s happening at the Wilson County Expo Center from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.

Tickets at $15 online and $18 at the door.