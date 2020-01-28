LeBron James pens emotional post about long-time friend Kobe Bryant

USA’s Kobe Bryant (L) looks at USA’s LeBron James during the men’s semi-final basketball match Argentina against The US of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 22, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — LeBron James took to Instagram Monday night to reflect on the passing of his friend, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball game.

“I’m not ready but here I go. Man I am sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, neice Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he wrote in his tribute.

LeBron said he had talked to Kobe that fateful morning before getting on a plane to head back to Los Angeles. When he arrived back home, he was hit with the devastating news.

“Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have,” he said.

He ended his post by promising to continue Kobe’s legacy.

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!” he concluded.

Click here for complete coverage of the crash.