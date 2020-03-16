Chick-fil-A offers drive-thru and curbside service only amid coronavirus outbreak

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chick-fil-a will service customers via drive-thru and curbside only starting March 16th.

According to the company’s coronavirus information page, dining rooms will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure for guests and team members.

President and COO Tim Tassopoulos stated:

Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.

Starting today and as the situation evolves, we will be initiating additional operational changes in Restaurants across the country. We understand this may impact your dining experience and wanted to share some of the changes you may see or experience in your local restaurant:

Closure of playgrounds to focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the Restaurant.

Meals served in carry-out packaging. Guests are still welcome to dine-in with us.

Drive-Thru Guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

Beverage refill service may change.

The decision from the company comes amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).