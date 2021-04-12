Lebanon shootout ends with mother, daughter killed outside neighbor’s home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in the Stonebridge subdivision heard and witnessed a terrifying sight Monday morning.

Deborah Sisco

It was around 7:30 a.m. when Lebanon Police say Shaun Varsos broke into Deborah Sisco’s home on Whispering Oaks Drive with a shotgun, where his estranged wife and her daughter, Marie Varsos, was staying.

Neighbors tell News 2 that the two women were killed outside the home while running from the gunman.

“It woke me up, there was at least 30 rounds, so by the time I woke up, there was at least 10 rounds shot,” said Trini Shalom.

Shalom, who lives close by, said the dispute turned fatal as the mother and daughter tried to run from Varsos.

“The mother and the daughter both started running down the hill there and then after a while he kept on shooting and missed and eventually, he hit the mother and then the woman goes through the other house and tried to go on the sidewalk and she got shot and there were screams a lot of people heard,” she explained.

A large crime scene surrounded a neighbor’s house down the street, where investigators collected evidence from the front and backyard.

Shaun R Varsos (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Shalom shared photos from inside that home, where she says bullets flew.

“The neighbors were actually inside the sunroom having coffee, eating breakfast and the next thing they know they hear this loud explosion almost and then they run through the front door and they ended up having to stay in the house, because the shooter was still there. They saw the shooter and he was kind of really extra hustled up trying to go after the daughter,” said Shalom.

Lebanon Police say one of the victims was able to fire back striking Varsos before he fled to West Nashville, where he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shalom said she has called police to the home before for domestic violence.

According to affidavits News 2 obtained from Metro Police, Varsos strangled his wife while she was picking up items from their home in March. The two were in the process of getting a divorce.