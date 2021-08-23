Lebanon schools closing this week due to illness, will return with masks requested

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Special School District announced Monday afternoon that increasing absences from students as well as inability to properly staff schools has prompted them to cancel classes for the remainder of the week.

According to LSSD, four inclement weather days will be used from Tuesday through Friday. Schools will be closed with no virtual learning from home. All school events and athletics will also be cancelled for the week.

“Based on information gathered throughout the day today, the number of absences for teachers, staff, and students is projected to increase again tomorrow,” said the school district in a statement.

All schools in the district will return Monday, August 30 in a “mask requested” status, and are strongly urging participation so that schools can remain in session.

New state guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year prohibit school districts to operate remote learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Based on those parameters, our only option is to utilize Stockpile Days to provide relief and allow a period of time to optimize return of both faculty and students,” said the district.