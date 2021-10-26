Lebanon police searching for woman 4 months after she disappeared

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been four months since a Wilson County woman was reported missing by her mom. Now, Lebanon Police are issuing a public plea for information from the community.

“There are still people out there that have the information we need,” said Detective Brad Williams, with Lebanon Police.

Sandra St. John was reported missing on June 15th, 2021. Her mom said no one had seen or heard from her in nearly in 11 days.

“She had spent the night with her sister Debra on the night of the 4th,” said Williams. “Was supposed to return back home, but she never showed up.”

The 32-year old woman, who was affectionately called “Lexi”, was supposed to celebrate her sister’s wedding with her family. But, family members say they knew something was wrong when she never showed up.

“Initially, the family said Lexi will disappear from time to time, but she would always keep contact with family. Always,” said Williams. “But it was more concerning to them this time because her sister, her best friend, was getting married. And then, silence.”

St. John vanished without a trace. Detectives said Jose Guerrero, of Macon County, was the last person to see and speak to her.

“It became pretty evident that he knows what happens to her, that he knows where she is and that he has the information that we need to get her back to her family,” Williams explained.

Investigators said the two were not dating but had known each other for a few years as friends. Guerrero is now wanted by police for questioning. They also want anyone who has information on St. John’s disappearance to come forward.

“We know there are people out there who have information that we need to know, but they are refusing to cooperate and come forward at this time,” said Williams.

Williams became emotional when speaking about how important this case is to him and the department.

“I’ve gotten an attachment with the family at this point,” said Williams while holding back tears. “This is serious and it hits me because I’ve gotten so close to the family, and having to deal with that emotion daily.”

If you have any information, contact Lebanon Police at (615) 444-2323.