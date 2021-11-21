Lebanon police searching for missing 6-year-old girl believed to be with non-custodial mother, grandmother

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is in the process of issuing an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old girl.

Police say Jocelyn Kennedy Tall was taken by her non-custodial mother Krystal Tall, and her grandmother Connie Lovering may also be involved. They may be driving a 2010 or newer burgundy 4-door Hyundai SUV with Tennessee or Alabama plates. They were last seen at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

(Source: Lebanon Police Department)

A previous restraining order was issued on Jocelyn’s mother not to be around Jocelyn. The order say due to an immediate threat of harm, no contact shall be made, according to police.

Jocelyn is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has brown hair with a small mole on the left side of her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-444-2323 or 911.