Lebanon police search for missing juvenile in Wilson County

Victoria Boles

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.

They say 14-year-old Victoria Boles has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen around 12 p.m. that day getting into a large cab or truck. Police say it was silver or white with a matching bed cover and step rails.

The vehicle has scratches and a dent in the door. The driver was described as a white male in his 20’s. The vehicle was last seen on Carthage Highway going towards Carthage.

If you have any information, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

