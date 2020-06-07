Lebanon Police investigating hate group during peaceful demonstrations

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Police Department is currently investigating a group of people displaying messages of hate and division during last week’s peaceful demonstrations in the town square.

After reviewing video surveillance footage of the group on the square and interviewing witnesses, Lebanon Police has determined that the same group was responsible for a similar incident in Cookeville. The individuals involved left the scene in a vehicle with California license plates.

“We want to make it very clear that we are thankful for our peaceful demonstrations that have taken place over the last several days,” said Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, “We will continue to provide a safe and secure area for those demonstrations.”

Justice continued, “Furthermore, we want those who are spreading messages of hate, and instigating violence, to know that it will not be tolerated.”

According to the police department, many people from the community sent in pictures and videos of the hate group and the investigation is still ongoing.

