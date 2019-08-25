Lebanon police investigating after shots fired at club overnight

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are investigating after shots were fired at a club, injuring one person.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired around 1 a.m. at the L Town Raiders Clubhouse in the 600 block of East Main Street Sunday morning.

Police said during the investigation, they discovered one person was taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said different caliber shell casings were found at the scene, so they believe more than one shooter was involved.

The Lebanon Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jeremy Johnson 615-453-4337 or johnsonj@lebanontn.org.