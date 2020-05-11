Lebanon police find array of drugs in vehicle search, 2 arrested

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police said they found a large amount of drugs and made two arrests after searching a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said they headed to Signature Place and West Main Street around 9 p.m. when they got a report of an old Ford Mustang driving recklessly in the area. Officers then received consent to search the vehicle.

Officers found the followng inside the vehicle:

514 grams of leafy marijuana

38 THC cartridges

80 grams of marijuana wax

329 Xanax bars

A CZ Scorpion 9mm sub-gun

A litany of paraphernalia

$7,180.00

Police obtained warrants for 28-year-old Justin Demumbra of Castalian Springs. He is being charged with Possession of Sch VI with Intent to Resale, Possession of Sch IV with intent to resale, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Driving on a Suspended License.

Police also obtained a warrant for 310year-old Corey Frazier of Dickson. He is being charged with with Possession of Sch VI with Intent to Resale, Possession of Sch IV with intent to resale, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

They were both transported and booked in the Wilson County jail.