Breaking News
TDH reports 251 deaths, 15,544 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Lebanon police find array of drugs in vehicle search, 2 arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police said they found a large amount of drugs and made two arrests after searching a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said they headed to Signature Place and West Main Street around 9 p.m. when they got a report of an old Ford Mustang driving recklessly in the area. Officers then received consent to search the vehicle.

Officers found the followng inside the vehicle:

  • 514 grams of leafy marijuana
  • 38 THC cartridges
  • 80 grams of marijuana wax
  • 329 Xanax bars
  • A CZ Scorpion 9mm sub-gun
  • A litany of paraphernalia
  • $7,180.00

Police obtained warrants for 28-year-old Justin Demumbra of Castalian Springs. He is being charged with Possession of Sch VI with Intent to Resale, Possession of Sch IV with intent to resale, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Driving on a Suspended License.

Police also obtained a warrant for 310year-old Corey Frazier of Dickson. He is being charged with with Possession of Sch VI with Intent to Resale, Possession of Sch IV with intent to resale, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

They were both transported and booked in the Wilson County jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories