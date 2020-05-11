Lebanon police find array of drugs in vehicle search, 2 arrested

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police said they found a large amount of drugs and made two arrests after searching a vehicle Sunday night.
Police said they headed to Signature Place and West Main Street around 9 p.m. when they got a report of an old Ford Mustang driving recklessly in the area. Officers then received consent to search the vehicle.
Officers found the followng inside the vehicle:
- 514 grams of leafy marijuana
- 38 THC cartridges
- 80 grams of marijuana wax
- 329 Xanax bars
- A CZ Scorpion 9mm sub-gun
- A litany of paraphernalia
- $7,180.00
Police obtained warrants for 28-year-old Justin Demumbra of Castalian Springs. He is being charged with Possession of Sch VI with Intent to Resale, Possession of Sch IV with intent to resale, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Driving on a Suspended License.
Police also obtained a warrant for 310year-old Corey Frazier of Dickson. He is being charged with with Possession of Sch VI with Intent to Resale, Possession of Sch IV with intent to resale, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.
They were both transported and booked in the Wilson County jail.