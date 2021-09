NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon man wanted for aggravated kidnapping was arrested on Saturday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say 26-year-old Tyler Fowler, of Lebanon, was wanted for aggravated kidnapping in DeKalb County.

THP Trooper Cothron & K-9 Draco were able to locate Fowler and take him into custody. Fowler was hiding and covered by plants. Fowler refused to comply and K-9 Draco was deployed to secure him.

THP Trooper Cothron & K-9 Draco apprehended aggravated kidnapping suspect Tyler Fowler, 26 of Lebanon, TN. Fowler was reportedly armed and dangerous. Draco detected Fowler hiding and covered by vegetation. Fowler refused to comply. K9 Draco was then deployed and secured Fowler. — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) September 11, 2021

No other information was immediately released.