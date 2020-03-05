Lebanon man has close call with death after tornado rips his home apart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – All across Middle Tennessee people have begun to clean up from Tuesday morning’s devastating tornado.

In Lebanon, homeowners like Michael May who live in the Stonehenge community were hit hard.

May says, ” I was in that room by the chimney when the tornado came in and ripped that roof off. It sounded like a grinder on the back of the house…grrrrr.”

May says he hunkered down on the floor with his puppies.

“I felt the back of the house blow off, pull away,” he says. “I thought I was going to die. I figured it was over,” He adds.

That’s when May said he talked to God.

“I knelt down and said oh god. and I thought I was about to meet him.”

After he and the puppies survived, May says he got clarity in his life.

“I’m happy to be alive. I had some financial issues recently. Now it’s like don’t worry about that. My life’s more important than anything else.”

By Wednesday morning, May’s congregation from Gladeville Baptist church is on the scene.

Armed with heavy machinery and chain saws, the volunteers pull stumps, clean up broken house debris, and transform the remnants of destruction into a new beginning.

“We are all just grateful,” he says carrying another armload of splintered wood to the fire burning in his front yard.