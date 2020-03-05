Lebanon business shutdown after tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since the twister hit Wilson County, Lebanon’s busiest road, for both traffic and perhaps commerce, has come to a screeching halt

South Cumberland, 231, has been shut down since early Tuesday morning.

Not only has it created a traffic nightmare, but it promises to be a road lined with economic hardships.

Super Cheap Cigarettes is a family run store selling tobacco and liquor and other sundries.

The store has been operated by the Patel family for the last decade.

Tuesday morning, the storm tore off the store’s roof and sucked out some of their merchandise.

Today, with no power, and the sky visible through a nonexistent roof, Luv Patel was inside boxing up items to store elsewhere.

Patel tells news 2, the store averaged about 500 customers a day. Now the income to the business is zero.

“We are grateful to God we are alive, nothing happened to us. It’s really more material, life goes on, so we are taking it a step at a time.”

Patel also says his heart goes out to the business up and down Highway 231 that are also incapacitated at this time.

“it’s heartbreaking for our neighbors. Over here, they have no insurance,” he says referencing other stores in his strip mall. “They are not sure what the next step is. Everyone is praying to be safe. But for their business and income, they are not sure what will happen so it is tough.”

Across the street is the Gondola Restaurant, a fixture in the community for decades.

Karen Bryan’s parents own the business that specializes in Italian cuisine.

“My family has owned it for about 40 years. We’ve put our heart and soul into this family business. Especially my mom, my parents, they own this. This is all they’ve known.”

Bryan says the business is usually packed for the lunchtime crowd. She says it is odd and sad to see it dark and empty now.

“It is devastating. Our customers are not here. Our employees are not here. The people we spend the majority of our time with.”

According to Bryan, none of her 25 employees is salary, meaning that none of them will be making any money till they can reopen.

“Oh, it is very hard. It is devastating.”

Bryan walks News 2 through the restaurant that has damage from the roof to the floor.

“Look in the front, the roof caved in, damage to the fence, debris came through the whole restaurant.

And it hit our roof and everything caved in. This is weird, some of the shakers are still standing and the chairs are all knocked down.

Bryan says she hopes to be back in business in a couple of weeks. She adds, she’s thankful the storm hit when it did because nobody was in the restaurant.

Lebanon Police officials tell News 2, there’s a good chance South Cumberland will be open soon. That will alleviate traffic, but many businesses are weeks if not months away from reopening.