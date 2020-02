NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Marking 100 years since gaining the right to vote, the League of Women Voters are celebrating their century mark.

The non-partisan group was created shortly after the 19th amendment was passed, which allowed women to vote in 1920. There are some monuments in Knoxville commemorating the league, but there are several branches throughout the state, including in Nashville.

They now encourage women voters to make informed decisions and take a larger role in public affairs.