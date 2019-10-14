LCSO: Negligence led to large wildfire near county lines

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said multiple agencies were working to battle a wildfire that “was the result of someone’s negligence.”

According to a video posted on LCSO’s Facebook page, the brush fire or wildfire occurred in the area off of Martel Road near the Loudon and Knox county lines.

As of 3:30 p.m. no residences were in danger from the fire.

No further information was yet available, such as the size of the fire or suspected causes.

Loudon County Fire and Rescue and Rural Metro Fire – Knox County were at the scene, fighting the fire.

Today we were dispatched to smoke in the area off of Martel Road near the Loudon and Knox County Lines. On scene we discovered an uncontrolled brush fire that was the result of someone’s negligence. Remember – Tennessee is under a “no burn” law unless a valid permit is obtained. And if you’re legally burning, you are responsible for oversight of the fire to avoid incidents like this one today. This could have been much worse had an alert citizen not called 911. At this time, no residences are in danger and Loudon County Fire / Rescue and Rural Metro Fire – Knox County are working to battle this blaze. Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, October 14, 2019

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.