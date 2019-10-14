LCSO: Negligence led to large wildfire near county lines

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said multiple agencies were working to battle a wildfire that “was the result of someone’s negligence.”
According to a video posted on LCSO’s Facebook page, the brush fire or wildfire occurred in the area off of Martel Road near the Loudon and Knox county lines.
As of 3:30 p.m. no residences were in danger from the fire.
No further information was yet available, such as the size of the fire or suspected causes.
Loudon County Fire and Rescue and Rural Metro Fire – Knox County were at the scene, fighting the fire.
