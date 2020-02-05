Lawsuit over MLS stadium on Nashville Fairgrounds goes to trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday a judge ruled in favor of the Nashville Fairgrounds lawsuit that questions if the deal to build an MLS stadium on part of the property violates charter.

Chair of the Save our Fairground Rick Williams says the stadium would push the fair out.

“Putting the stadium here with private development does away with any possibility of the state fair being able to operate on this property as it sits today,” Williams said.

Williams said because of the now impending trial, it will likely delay any demolition or construction.

But that wasn’t the only legal factor being questioned about the stadium on Wednesday. Metro Councilman Colby Sledge asked at Tuesday’s meeting for legal advise on the deal.

“My formal request from Metro Legal was trying to find out basically where we stand legally, where the city stands on this,” Sledge said at the meeting.

Sledge says Mayor Cooper cannot offer his own deals to give partial land. The legislation was already passed by council to lease out 10 acres of the property in 2018.

But Williams says he doesn’t think Nashville SC Owner John Ingram will be okay with only part of the proposed deal.

“We’ve always said this was a land grab, in an opportunity zone, and not a soccer stadium deal,” Williams said.

Nashville SC said in a statement last week that they hoped to have an update on resolution by February 6.

Neither the team, nor Mayor Cooper’s office offered comment to the continuing conversations on Wednesday.