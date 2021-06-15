Lawsuit dropped against Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari for alleged dog bite in Williamson County

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lawsuit against Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari has been formally dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by News 2, Nathan Beam, of Jackson County, Alabama who was suing the former couple after allegedly being bit by one of their dogs in June of 2020 dropped the lawsuit on June 10th.

The lawsuit was filed in June of 2020 after Beam stated he was allegedly bit by one of their dogs at a home on Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin, Tennessee.

The lawsuit had stated Beam, a cable and satellite installer, was invited on the property to perform a new install. The home is owned by Next Chapter, LLC, a Davidson County limited liability company.

In the filing, Beam claimed neither Cutler nor Cavallari were at the home when he arrived, but he claimed their two German Shepherd dogs were roaming the property unrestrained.

After the installation was complete, Beam alleged the former couple’s German Shepherd, Kona, was blocking the driver-side door of his truck.

Beam claimed he then went to pick something up off the ground near his truck when the dog bit his left thumb and fingernail and ‘would not let go for several seconds.’

Beam was suing for damages, claiming he suffered physical pain and mental suffering due to the incident. He also stated he had visible disfigurement and scarring.

Court documents state Both Cutler and Cavallari were informed of the dismissal via mail. News 2 reached out to Beam’s legal representation and they have no comment at this time.

No other information was immediately released.