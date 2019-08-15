Lawsuit: Antonio Brown failed to pay chef’s bill of nearly $40,000

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown participates in an NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders training camp facility, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, after missing time to see a specialist for his frost-bitten feet and losing a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OSCEOLA, Florida (CNN) – Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown’s tumultuous offseason continues, but this time, he’ll have to defend himself in court over a bill for $38,521.20.

Brown is being sued by Stefano Tedeschi, aka the “Sports Chef,” in Osceola County, Florida, court on charges of breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

According to court documents, Brown and Tedeschi entered a verbal contract for Tedeschi to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner for Brown, his family and his friends at a rental property in Reunion, Florida, during the NFL’s 2018 Pro Bowl weekend, January 26 to 28.

The lawsuit alleges that Brown wrongfully terminated the contract on January 27, 2018, and would not allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and leftover food from the property.

Tedeschi claims that he passed up on other cooking opportunities in order to tend to Brown and his guests and that he could have mitigated the damage by cooking at another event that weekend but was unable to do so without his equipment.

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, said in a statement, “We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself.”

Brown, Tedeschi and his attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Brown recently lost a grievance against the NFL Players Association over the expiration of an old model of helmet, and he is recovering from frostbite on his feet.