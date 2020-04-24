Lawrenceburg automotive plant announces May 1st closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn.(WKRN) – An automotive company with more than four decades of history in Lawrenceburg has announced plans to end operations permanently.
According to reports, city officials received notice of Dura Automotive will close their plant located on Helon Drive if the company does not sell its business or refinance by May 1st. The notice, which is required as part of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ACT, reports that 254 workers will be affected by the closing.
Officials say that all employees have been notified.
Dura Automotive is a supplier for companies like BMW, Ford, MTI and Mazda.
