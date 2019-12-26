Lawrence County teen charged with attempted 1st Degree Murder after road rage shooting

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN- A Lawrenceburg teen is facing serious charges after shooting at a man after what police are calling “a road rage incident.”

According to the Lawrenceburg Police Department on December 23rd, several 911 calls came into dispatch about an erratic driver.

The original calls came from the area south of Lawrenceburg on highway 43.

At some point, a concerned citizen attempted to get the tag information of the driver near the intersection of Waterloo and Buffalo Road.

Police say that Zachary S. Patterson, 18, Lawrenceburg, “displayed a firearm” and later fired a shot at the victim.

The victim who was near the police station stopped there to make the complaint.

Later police were able to locate Patterson.

Patterson was charged with DUI, Possession of a Handgun While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Patterson is being held without bond at the Lawrence County Detention Center.