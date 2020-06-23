Lawrence County Sheriff calls meth ‘biggest problem’ following drug raid

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers told News 2 meth is linked to 90 percent of all crime in his county.

On Monday, the Drug Task Force, the TBI, Lawrence County Deputies and a Chocolate Lab K9 named Stryker, executed a search warrant at a home on Big Springs Fork Road.

The drug agents found contraband and arrested a man already under indictment for a drug conspiracy in neighboring Wayne County.

Sheriff John Myers said, “Methamphetamine is the number one illegal drug we find in Lawrence County. Meth is a source for probably 90-percent of the crime in our county.”

The raid was conducted at the home of 59-year-old Brian Smith.

According to Myers, the dog helped agents find more than 3 ounces of meth, 700 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a battery with a secret compartment.

“Stryker is one of five K9’s that we have,” Myers said. “You can’t even put a price tag on none of them,” he added.

Agents on the raid told News 2, Stryker found meth inside the house that Brian Smith told agents he forgot was hidden.

Told that, Sheriff Myers chuckled. “I had not heard that. That is consistent with a meth head losing their meth.”

According to drug agents, Brian Smith is facing serious felonies from a Wayne County drug conspiracy where agents said pounds of meth, coming from Alabama, was being sold throughout Middle Tennessee.

To the would be meth players in Lawrence County, the sheriff had this message.

“Quit. Leave. Or stop. Because we are going to catch you and put in prison.”

Brian Smith is currently in the Lawrence County jail facing METH and other drug charges. His bond is $46,000.