Lawrence County officials investigating apparent propane tank explosion

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County officials are investigating what appears to be an explosion at a home on Railroad Bed Road in Summertown.

Sources tell News 2 the homeowner was airlifted to a Nashville hospital with injuries.

Investigators on the scene suspect a propane tank is to blame for the explosion. Officials say the tank had been filled sometime Monday and a grill had been left on for several hours.

Officials say people in the home smelled the propane and the tank supposedly blew up when a man went out to check on it.