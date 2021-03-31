Lawrence County first responders rescue four people from flood waters

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday was busy for Lawrence County first responders who pulled four people from rushing waters.

EMA spokesman Bill Phillips says first responders pulled two people from cars and two people from two homes when water levels got dangerous.

The homes were raised on stilts, but Phillips says the water rose so high it was only accessible by boat.

“They’re designed to have the water come up close to them and get up underneath them. But in this case, it got up so far underneath them it was getting close to the porches and to the point that they could not get out, so they called for help,” Phillips said.

Phillips says a swift-water rescue team saved a man, woman, and three pets from two homes off Barney Lane.

“It was actually fairly difficult to access by boat with the flowing water and terrain in the general area. So, they guys had to make two or three runs at it to see exactly how to do it safely,” Phillips said.

According to Phillips, crews have responded to more than half a dozen of these situations in Lawrence County this month following all the recent storms.

“Tennessee weather is very unpredictable. This has been an unusual March,” Phillips said. “These last two weeks have just been very busy!”

Phillips says none of the people rescued had any injuries.