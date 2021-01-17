Law enforcement still patrolling Capitol grounds leading up to inauguration day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, law enforcement prepared for possible demonstrations at the Tennessee State Capitol building, but everything remained quiet.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller says he feels “fortunate and blessed” that nothing happened in downtown Nashville this weekend.

“Again, let me stress that there was never a, quote, guarantee that there was going to be a demonstration here in Nashville. The FBI put something out to all 50 states saying that there is a potential for that to take place around the Nashville area or around state capitols. We took that information seriously. We want to make sure that if they were to take place that we were prepared,” Lt. Miller said.

Following the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, the FBI released a bulletin warning the country that similar protests may occur in each state leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day on January 20th.

Lt. Miller says a large number of state troopers will remain positioned at the Tennessee Capitol building all week.

“We can’t really go into what those numbers are. Obviously the contingency plan is something we keep close to our vest so that way we can be the most effective as possible for the state of Tennessee and its citizens,” Lt. Miller said.