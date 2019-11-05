Law enforcement sees huge spike in meth

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Body camera video from a traffic stop in August shows what led Cheatham County sheriff’s deputies to the biggest meth bust they’ve ever made.

“There’s just more on the streets out there now,” said Lieutenant Shannon Heflin.

Deputies say John Shivley and his girlfriend, Lesley Ann Kinnis, had marijuana, cocaine, and meth in their car.

Heflin says a search of Shivley’s home led to finding more drugs, including six pounds of meth.

“That’s a large amount,” he said.

It’s a drug Heflin says has been rising at an alarming rate.

“The streets are flooded with it,” he said.

Heflin says officers mostly find the drug during traffic stops and says most of it gets shipped into the US from other countries.

“They’re importing so much that it’s making it cheaper to get,” he said.

“An ounce of meth would cost you $1,000- $1,600,” Heflin said. “Now you can get an ounce for $300- $400.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the number of meth arrests went from 65 in 2012 to 13,136 in 2018.

By next year, the TBI expects they’ll run more tests for meth than marijuana.

“It’s cheaper to buy meth than it is to buy marijuana right now,” he said.

While Heflin says meth has never gone away, he says what’s on the street now is stronger and much easier to get.

“I think it’s worse now,” he said.