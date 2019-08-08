Law enforcement searching for man who allegedly stole AR-15 from school

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sheriff’s offices in Macon and Clay counties are searching for an AR-15 missing from a school.

Officials said the gun was taken from Red Boiling Springs School in Macon County.

Officials are currently searching for a man they believe to have stolen the gun, Adam Cisneros.

He was last seen driving a 2008 Black Chevy Cobalt with a red hood which has a Tennessee Tag CBN 657.

Cisneros is reportedly armed with that stolen AR-15 gun.

Police say do not approach him if spotted. Contact the Clay County Sheriffs Office at 931-243-3266 or Macon County Sheriffs Office 615-666-7155 with any information.

