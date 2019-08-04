Law enforcement official identifies Dayton, OH mass shooting suspect

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (Associated Press) — A law enforcement official identified the shooter who killed nine people and injured dozens of others when he opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, as Connor Betts.

The official says Betts was in his 20s.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines. Whaley also said at least 27 people have been treated for injuries.

Local hospital representatives say the injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations. They say at least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.

Mayor Whaley says many more people might have been hurt if police patrolling the area hadn’t been able to respond in less than a minute to the shooting. Whaley went on to say a community vigil is planned Sunday evening.

A motive has not been released.