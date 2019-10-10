LaVergne mother wants justice after son killed in driveway

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flowers and candles mark the spot where 17-year-old Justin Garcia took his last steps.

“I haven’t been able to eat,” said Kristie Garcia, Justin’s mother. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I keep on going over conversations that we had.”

It’s a spot Kristie says she can’t bear to look at.

“There’s still blood on my driveway,” she said. “And, I can’t, I can’t see it.”

The teen was standing in his driveway Tuesday night when he was shot and killed, according to police.

Kristie was at work when she got the call.

“They tried to resuscitate him in the driveway, and they couldn’t,” she said.

“And, now my son is gone.”

The mother says Justin was home with friends when the door rang.

According to his friends, the teen went outside.

There was an argument, then they heard a gunshot.

“They have to come to justice,” she said. “They have to bring themselves in.”

Police are looking for 18-year-old Deonte Moore as a person of interest.

“These children are children,” she said. “They’re babies. They have mamas.”

Kristie says Justin’s dreams of being an audio engineer and working in the music business are now gone.

She says he spent most of his time in the studio and had plans to go to MTSU.

“He was eight months away from graduating high school,” she said.

As police investigate, Kristie has a strong message for her son’s killer.

“Please turn yourself in, for your mamas, for Justin,” the mother said.

“You did something wrong,” she said. “You know you did. Own up to it.”

There is a GoFundme set up for Justin’s funeral expenses. Click here to donate.