Late recall leads to Jefferson County Schools serving students food that may have been contaminated with Listeria

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Schools notified parents Monday that food distributed to them and served to students has been recalled.

Food vendor Gordon Food Service notified the JCS Food Services Department that there was a recall issued for chicken bases that are used to make soups and to flavor vegetables.

The notification from the vendor provided information about the product stating that it “might be contaminated with Listeria” shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and schools were immediately notified, according to JCS.

“Schools promptly replaced effected items on the serving lines with other meal choices and students were served,” JCS Director of Schools Shane Johnston said in a news release. “Some students had already eaten … prior to our knowledge of the recall, and this is the same base that was used in some of the meals served last week including the Thanksgiving meal last Thursday.”

The recall was issued Nov. 22 from Gordon Food Service. It is unclear why the school wasn’t notified until Nov. 25.

The recall listed Listeria as an organism leading to sickness that can include symptoms such as fever, high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The Jefferson County Health Department has been advised and children experiencing any of these symptoms are asked to contact a medical provider or pediatrician.

Expectant mothers that have eaten in a Jefferson County School cafeteria on these dates are encouraged to contact your physician to make them aware of this possibility.

Johnston directed parents questions to contact your child’s school nurse.