NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Organizers of “The Last Minute Toy Store” are calling 2019 a record year.

They say more than 6,000 Davidson County children in need will now have toys under their trees this year.

That is the most in their 26-year history.

Organizers want to thank everyone who played a part in their success this year from the volunteers, to those who donated, churches who got involved and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.