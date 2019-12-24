Live Now
Last-minute shoppers: Where to go on Christmas Eve

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The airport isn’t the only place dealing with crowds this Christmas Eve. Many dashed to malls across Middle Tennessee to finish shopping for loved ones.

Major big-box stores and retailers thrive on last-minute shoppers. The National Retail Federation’s annual December holiday consumer survey found 13% of people across the country bought their gifts on Super Saturday, but more than 6% prefer to wait until Christmas Eve.

The Cool Springs Mall in Franklin extended their hours to 6 P.M. to accommodate procrastinators.

“I’m shopping for 25 family members,” said Wuana Jobe. “I do it every year on Christmas Eve, it’s more exciting that way.”

Others make it a family tradition.

“We always enjoy getting out and having a good time,” said Todd Lee, who brought his daughters along. “It gives Mom a chance to stay home and get a few things done.

The mall tells News 2 that they’ve seen a major increase in traffic throughout the holiday season, especially with less time to shop between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Where to shop on Christmas Eve

  • Best Buy: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • CVS: Hours vary by location – check local store for details
  • Dollar General: A handful of stores are open until 10 p.m. but there are locations that are closing earlier than that. Check their website for more times.
  • Dollar Tree: Hours vary. Check their site for specific times.
  • GameStop: Hours vary from 6 p.m – 8 p.m. based off location. Click here for more.
  • K-Mart: Closes at 9 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Macy’s: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Marshalls: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Michaels: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Nordstrom at Green Hills: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Old Navy: Closes at 7 p.m.
  • Petco: Hours vary by location (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • PetSmart: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Closes at 8:30 p.m.
  • Staples: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Target: Closes at 10 p.m.
  • T.J. Maxx: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Walgreens: Hours vary by location. Check with your local store for details.
  • Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.

