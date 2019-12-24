Last-minute shoppers: Where to go on Christmas Eve

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The airport isn’t the only place dealing with crowds this Christmas Eve. Many dashed to malls across Middle Tennessee to finish shopping for loved ones.

Major big-box stores and retailers thrive on last-minute shoppers. The National Retail Federation’s annual December holiday consumer survey found 13% of people across the country bought their gifts on Super Saturday, but more than 6% prefer to wait until Christmas Eve.

The Cool Springs Mall in Franklin extended their hours to 6 P.M. to accommodate procrastinators.

“I’m shopping for 25 family members,” said Wuana Jobe. “I do it every year on Christmas Eve, it’s more exciting that way.”

Others make it a family tradition.

“We always enjoy getting out and having a good time,” said Todd Lee, who brought his daughters along. “It gives Mom a chance to stay home and get a few things done.

The mall tells News 2 that they’ve seen a major increase in traffic throughout the holiday season, especially with less time to shop between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

